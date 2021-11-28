Warburg Research Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €134.00 Price Target

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been given a €134.00 ($152.27) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on Krones in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($117.05) price target on Krones in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($104.55) price objective on Krones in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($78.41) target price on Krones in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) target price on Krones in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krones presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €95.13 ($108.10).

Krones stock opened at €89.95 ($102.22) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €89.13 and a 200 day moving average price of €84.11. Krones has a 52 week low of €57.70 ($65.57) and a 52 week high of €99.60 ($113.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.93.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

