WaykiChain Trading 3.2% Lower This Week (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $36.91 million and $2.24 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00043301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008761 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.91 or 0.00235087 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00088620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WICC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

