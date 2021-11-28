Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,106 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.17% of Alaska Air Group worth $12,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,178,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,683,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,189,000 after purchasing an additional 437,564 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,524,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,217,000 after purchasing an additional 386,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $100,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,298. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.06 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.43.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

