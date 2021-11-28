Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $13.20 Million Stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,715 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $13,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,991,000 after buying an additional 137,443 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,463,000 after acquiring an additional 129,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,015,000 after acquiring an additional 82,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,488,000 after acquiring an additional 70,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 2,536.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 71,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 69,097 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARGO stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.94. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.15.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARGO. Morgan Stanley raised Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

