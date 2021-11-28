Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Celanese by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Celanese by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CE stock opened at $160.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $115.42 and a 52 week high of $174.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.58.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

A number of analysts have commented on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.81.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

