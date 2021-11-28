WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) PT Set at C$11.00 by TD Securities

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) has been assigned a C$11.00 price objective by equities research analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 84.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WELL. CIBC lifted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners assumed coverage on WELL Health Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.72.

WELL stock opened at C$5.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -35.54. WELL Health Technologies has a 1-year low of C$5.67 and a 1-year high of C$9.84.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

