Wells Fargo & Company Cuts GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $25.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPS. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.47.

GPS opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.70. GAP has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $37.63.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. GAP’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.64%.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 73.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 270.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 444.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 29.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the third quarter valued at $94,000. 54.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

