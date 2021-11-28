Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 22,109 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,080,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,109 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $16,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.7% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,128,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,141,000 after purchasing an additional 60,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,151,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,221,000 after purchasing an additional 279,379 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 8.1% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 33,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 499,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 85,855 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Shares of RQI opened at $16.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $17.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.