Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,669 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.15% of Bausch Health Companies worth $15,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,887,000 after acquiring an additional 96,748 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,297 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,795,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,241,000 after acquiring an additional 524,749 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,907,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,175,000 after buying an additional 591,054 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,330,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,647,000 after buying an additional 79,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $25.25 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.66.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BHC shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.