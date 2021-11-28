Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 24,994 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24,994 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $16,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,150,000 after purchasing an additional 315,645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 840.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after purchasing an additional 282,377 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3,649.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 279,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,256,000 after purchasing an additional 271,690 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 104,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2,438.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after purchasing an additional 97,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $128.27 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.85 and its 200-day moving average is $143.21.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on CBRL. TheStreet upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.70.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.