Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104,223 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476,090 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 577.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,623,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $48.43 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.09.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

