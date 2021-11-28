WeOwn Price Tops $0.0133 on Major Exchanges (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 28th. During the last seven days, WeOwn has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One WeOwn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WeOwn has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $114,497.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00043315 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008921 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.49 or 0.00232649 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00088727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About WeOwn

WeOwn is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. The official website for WeOwn is weown.com . WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

