WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 19,416 Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $561,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UROY stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.40 million and a PE ratio of -229.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 131.85, a quick ratio of 109.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $5.95.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Uranium Royalty from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Uranium Royalty from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

