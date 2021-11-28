Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (PAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 12.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PAI opened at $16.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $17.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,992 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.74% of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

