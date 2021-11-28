Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (PAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 12.0% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE PAI opened at $16.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $17.41.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.