Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will report $2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.21 and the lowest is $2.09. Western Digital reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year earnings of $8.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $9.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $10.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

WDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.91.

Shares of WDC traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,354,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,295. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.56. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $44.74 and a 52-week high of $78.19.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Western Digital by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Western Digital by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 204,129 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 32,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

