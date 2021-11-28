Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to post earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.16. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

WAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other news, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $359,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,380,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $1,533,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,746.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,033 shares of company stock valued at $11,820,461 in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 132,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,381,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $854,424,000 after buying an additional 2,160,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAB traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.02. 1,134,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,745. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.68. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $97.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

