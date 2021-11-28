Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.11

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.11 and last traded at C$3.11, with a volume of 79583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.23.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32. The stock has a market cap of C$536.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.23.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

