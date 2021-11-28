WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Update

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 316.7% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WHGLY opened at $12.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average is $15.76. WH Group has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $19.79.
About WH Group
