Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ WHLR opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $7.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 3.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 152,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 64,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 16,438 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 581,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

