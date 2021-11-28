Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2021

TheStreet cut shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ WHLR opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $7.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 3.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 152,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 64,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 16,438 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 581,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

