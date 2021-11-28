Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Whitbread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Whitbread alerts:

WTBDY traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,213. Whitbread has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09.

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.