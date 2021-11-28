Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.97.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPGYF shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $6.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 3.8%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

