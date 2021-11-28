WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.69 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $669.72 million and approximately $12.69 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00035689 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00026045 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006216 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001641 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001230 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.