Whiteheart Hits Market Cap of $6.42 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 28th. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $6.42 million and $67,438.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for approximately $722.11 or 0.01325935 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00062308 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00074913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00101311 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.21 or 0.07449792 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,431.56 or 0.99946462 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.