Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Acquires 445 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $460.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $453.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.75. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

