Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNP opened at $239.79 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $247.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.27. The company has a market cap of $154.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.75.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

