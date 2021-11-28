Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $298.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.19. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.77 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

