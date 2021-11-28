Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,367,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,341,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 12.8% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned about 0.75% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 158,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,162,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,030,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.29 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $41.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.11.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

