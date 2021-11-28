Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Sells 330,948 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,948 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 187.0% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 548,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,416,000 after purchasing an additional 357,613 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $64.22 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $61.70 and a twelve month high of $70.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day moving average of $67.07.

