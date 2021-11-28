WJ Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC owned 26.55% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 568,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,862,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 337,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,127,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6,776.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 207,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,478,000 after buying an additional 204,165 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,010,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,819,000.

NYSEARCA:QQQM opened at $160.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.82. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.14 and a fifty-two week high of $167.91.

