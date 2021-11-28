WJ Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 190,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 69,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $28.18 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92.

