WT Wealth Management Has $517,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

WT Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 150.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 396,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 237,962 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,827,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.69.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.