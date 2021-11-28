XMax Tops One Day Trading Volume of $241,752.00 (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 28th. During the last seven days, XMax has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. XMax has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and $241,752.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00043520 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00235511 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a coin. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,553,799,204 coins. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

