XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Short Interest Update

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the October 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

XPHYF opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61. XPhyto Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

XPhyto Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. XPhyto Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 395.43% and a negative net margin of 11,278.03%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that XPhyto Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. operates as a bioscience company in Germany and Canada. It develops drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications; and psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, such as depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder.

