Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yandex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Yandex posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yandex will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Yandex.

Get Yandex alerts:

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 100.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,490,000 after buying an additional 2,232,277 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Yandex during the second quarter worth approximately $79,343,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Yandex by 26.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,814,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $340,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,758 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Yandex by 82.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,298,000 after purchasing an additional 987,078 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Yandex by 373.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,252,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YNDX stock traded down $3.53 on Friday, hitting $70.44. 1,583,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Yandex has a 12 month low of $58.91 and a 12 month high of $87.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.29 and a 200 day moving average of $73.38.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yandex (YNDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.