Yandex Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 7,919 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 477% compared to the average volume of 1,373 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $70.44 on Friday. Yandex has a 52 week low of $58.91 and a 52 week high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of -180.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.31.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yandex will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yandex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yandex in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Yandex by 154.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the second quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Yandex by 48.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the first quarter worth $45,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

