YENTEN (YTN) Market Cap Hits $83,120.71

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $83,120.71 and approximately $15.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, YENTEN has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,025.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,135.80 or 0.07516080 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.52 or 0.00348059 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $554.02 or 0.01006827 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00012680 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00083878 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $235.42 or 0.00427840 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.40 or 0.00416889 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

