YIELD App Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One YIELD App coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YIELD App has a total market cap of $51.79 million and approximately $564,084.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YIELD App has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00043310 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00008600 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.25 or 0.00233202 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About YIELD App

YIELD App is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 145,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 138,733,220 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

Buying and Selling YIELD App

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

