Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.68.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NYSE:DAO opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of -0.51. Youdao has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $42.17.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $1.56. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Youdao will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Youdao by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Youdao by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Youdao by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Youdao by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

