Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Buys Shares of 595 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $460.62 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $475.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $453.96 and its 200 day moving average is $441.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

