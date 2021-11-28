Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,642 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 0.7% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,021,793,000 after purchasing an additional 940,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,893,596,000 after buying an additional 813,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $148.11 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $145.85 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $269.13 billion, a PE ratio of 135.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.90 and its 200 day moving average is $174.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.15.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

