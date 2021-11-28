Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to Post $2.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings of $2.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.80. Align Technology posted earnings of $2.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year earnings of $11.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.10 to $13.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $634.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $656.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $648.11. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $468.14 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 68.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,906,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

