Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to Announce $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.08. Dine Brands Global posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

NYSE:DIN traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.73. The stock had a trading volume of 203,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,617. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 2.04. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $100.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day moving average is $84.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,468,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth approximately $609,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth approximately $695,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

