Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Equities analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. First Industrial Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on FR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.91.

Shares of FR traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $60.08. The stock had a trading volume of 312,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,532. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.34 and a 200 day moving average of $54.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $61.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

