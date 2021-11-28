Zacks: Analysts Expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to Announce $1.87 EPS

Brokerages expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to announce $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the highest is $1.93. CDW reported earnings per share of $1.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year earnings of $7.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $7.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.33 to $9.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $663,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,358 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CDW by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,171,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,277,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 7.9% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 227,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,407,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $665,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $8.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.16. 522,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,521. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.22. CDW has a 1-year low of $125.46 and a 1-year high of $203.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

