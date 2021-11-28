Zacks: Analysts Expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.73 Million

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will announce $71.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.91 million. Hercules Capital posted sales of $75.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year sales of $280.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $276.68 million to $285.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $311.52 million, with estimates ranging from $293.45 million to $355.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.13 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 113.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

Shares of HTGC stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $16.57. The stock had a trading volume of 645,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,266. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 48.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 169.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hercules Capital (HTGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.