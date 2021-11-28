Zacks: Analysts Expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will announce $71.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.91 million. Hercules Capital posted sales of $75.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year sales of $280.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $276.68 million to $285.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $311.52 million, with estimates ranging from $293.45 million to $355.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hercules Capital.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.13 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 113.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

Shares of HTGC stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $16.57. The stock had a trading volume of 645,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,266. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 48.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 169.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hercules Capital (HTGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.