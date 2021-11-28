Zacks: Analysts Expect Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to Post $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.76. Sanofi posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sanofi.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 46.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 76.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.30. 1,479,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,557. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.11. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $121.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

