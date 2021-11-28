Zacks: Analysts Expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to Announce $0.98 EPS

Analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,318,000 after purchasing an additional 36,077 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 32,142 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFBS traded down $4.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.73. 131,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,911. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.22%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

