Zacks: Analysts Expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands posted earnings per share of $2.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $6.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.01 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.71.

Shares of NYSE SPB traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.42. 148,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $107.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 182.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

