Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.07. Absolute Software posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Absolute Software.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.42.

ABST opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49. Absolute Software has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $447.89 million, a P/E ratio of -69.15 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is -199.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABST. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Absolute Software by 53.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 33.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the third quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the first quarter valued at $180,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Absolute Software (ABST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.