Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Brokerages expect that Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.17). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avalo Therapeutics.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 272.08% and a negative net margin of 1,211.01%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AVTX opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $13,099,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $8,102,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,543,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,181,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,708,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

